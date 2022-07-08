Nightwing Cosplay Will Make You Want Dick’s Sister to Take the Mantle

A stunning new cosplay changes Nightwing’s gender and gives fans an idea of what it might look like if Dick Grayson’s sister Melinda decided to wear his iconic costume.

Melinda Zucco is Nightwing’s long—lost sister, as revealed in Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo’s memorable “Leap into the Light” storyline. The mayor of Newhaven, she reveals her secret relationship with Batman’s first Robin in Nightwing #81. Melinda was actually the daughter of John Grayson, Dick’s late father, and Meili Lin, the escaped slave bride of the gangster Tony Zucco. Mailey ran away and hid from her husband in the same circus as the elder Grayson. In the end, they had a relationship that resulted in a daughter. The affair took place before John Grayson met Dick’s mother, and Tony Zucco ended up killing Nightwing’s parents. Their deaths will put Dick on the path of vigilance.

Now imagine if the roles of two brothers and sisters were reversed, and it was Melinda who decided to wear a blue and black suit. Cosplayer Brooke Le recently shared her version of Nightwing changing gender on her Twitter account. Although she doesn’t specifically name Melinda Zucco, the amazing costume gives a good idea of what Dick’s older sister might look like if she wore his heroic attire.

With a photo by @cooper_burns, a set of six photos showcases an impressive Nightwing costume that combines the necessary amount of leather and armored parts to be both suitable and practical. Amazing details, such as a shimmering blue domino mask, boots with high buckles and Nightwing Escrim’s signature weapon, really unite the image. Even if cosplay isn’t specifically designed for Dick’s sister, it definitely demonstrates the exciting possibilities of what could be if she ever decides to put on the mantle. Melinda may not have put on the mask yet, but it gives a pretty good idea of what it might look like if she did.

Nightwing is one of DC Comics’ most popular heroes right now, not least because Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo are working with this character. In this bright new cosplay, Brooke Le perfectly recreates the iconic Dick Grayson costume and gives fans an idea of what the hero’s new half-sister might look like if she ever accepted her brother’s calling. Melinda Zucco may not be dressed yet, but she helped her brother Nightwing achieve what Batman never could. So maybe a vigilante night job isn’t out of the question for her. It’s in her blood.