Nightmare Alley: Guillermo Del Toro Film Wins 1st Trailer

Nightmare Alley: Director Guillermo del Toro’s newest feature has won its first trailer. The movie Nightmare Alley was based on the book of the same name, written by William Lindsay Gresham, and takes place in the midst of a freak circus in the 1940s.

“Nightmare Alley follows an ambitious young con artist who becomes involved with a psychiatrist who is more corrupt than he is. At first, they enjoy success by extorting people with her mentalistic trick, but she suddenly turns on him, manipulating the manipulator” , says the synopsis of the movie.

The production features a strong cast including Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Ron Perlman. According to Del Toro, Nightmare Alley is an old dream, as the filmmaker tried to get the film out of the role since 1990. He guarantees that the production should not contain supernatural or fantastic elements, his trademark. “It’s completely based on a world of reality. It’s a very different movie from my normal one,” he told Vanity Fair magazine.