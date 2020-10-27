Night vision! Here are the features of Doogee S96 Pro

Chinese smartphone manufacturers manage to attract the attention of users with models with different features. Doogee S96 Pro, which has a night vision camera, meets today’s needs with its technical features.

Doogee S96 Pro features

Usually, smartphones with different features introduced by Chinese brands disappoint users in terms of technical features. However, the Doogee S96 Pro model won the appreciation of the users with its night vision camera and other technical features.

The model, powered by the MediaTek Helio G90 processor, comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It provides ease of use with its triple slot design, including dual sim cards and microSD cards.

The model, which comes with the Sony IMX350 lens with high light sensitivity, comes with a 20 Megapixel main camera, an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 130-degree angle of view and a 2 Megapixel macro lens.

On the front of the device, there is a 720 x 1520 LCD screen with a size of 6.22 inches and a 16 Megapixel selfie camera with a drop notch.

The model, which is also very ambitious in terms of durability, has IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD 810G certificates. The S96 Pro model, which can be used in water up to a depth of 5 meters, is resistant to drops of up to 1.8 meters.

The model, which has a 6,350 mAh battery and offers 24 W wired fast charging support, draws attention with its 10 W wireless charging support. The model that comes out of the box with Android 10 also includes a fingerprint reader and face recognition system.

The label price of the Doogee S96 Pro model, which offers high-end features, is set at $ 299.99.



