Night Book: Psychological Horror Game Comes In July

Night Book: Wales Interactive, developer of Maid of Sker, releases its new psychological horror FMV title at the end of July: Night Book, an interactive thriller presented via webcam and cell phone images. Check out the trailer below:

The game’s plot revolves around Loralyn, a pregnant translator working from home who takes care of her sick father, and who unwittingly ends up bringing something evil to her home. The protagonist will have to make important decisions that can either keep her loved ones safe, or put them in serious danger. And depending on the choices, players can get different endings.

Night Book will be released on July 27th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and iOS.