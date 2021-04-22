NieR Replicant ver.122474487139: a testament to the greatness of games

NieR Replicant: Is there a right way to evaluate NieR Replicant ver.122474487139? How do you analyze such an authorial work? Is the best route to dissect your mechanics with as much objectivity as possible? Compare it to other modern RPG and action games? Who knows how to focus on the graphic enhancements of the remake? Is it wiser to punish any technical stumbling blocks or to praise your unique history? How to be fair with such a creation?

There are so many paths, interpretations and different possible conclusions for this work that a traditional review would probably not do the job. Precisely for this reason, if you already have a minimum interest in the franchise, we recommend that you stop reading immediately and go to play it to draw your conclusions. But, if you want to know more about the pros and cons of the game and delve into its systems, its history and its legacy, check out our full review below!

The legacy of Nier

The chronology of Yoko Taro’s work is so rich that it would need a separate text to be unraveled, but the least you need to know before playing the remake is that the original versions of Nier were released in 2010 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 “Versions”, in the plural, since the West and Japan won different editions of the game called Gestalt and Replicant, respectively.

Replicant, the Japanese version, was the basis for this new remake that we are analyzing and shows the journey of a young hero named Nier (or whatever name you want to give him) to save his little sister, Yonah, victim of a mysterious disease apparently incurable. To help the project have more appeal here, the Americas version replaced him with a much older adventurer, a crown in the best Geralt style of Rivia, and Yonah was reimagined as his daughter.

Owner of a unique rhythm and constantly flirting with different genres throughout his campaign with multiple endings, the Cavia studio project has divided the criticism a little, but it has become a work worshiped by few (but loyal) fans around the world . Best of luck was Nier Automata, his sequel launched in 2017 that managed to sell more than 5 million copies and competed for several Game of the Year awards!

Between 2010 and today, a lot has changed in the video game market, and the very positive result obtained with Automata helped Square Enix to realize that it was no longer necessary to “westernize” the design of their games to achieve success. Thus, NieR Replicant ver.122474487139 arrives on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with all the idiosyncrasies and peculiarities of its creators, plus a lot of news for fans of old date!

with starting point

Newbies can rest easy, as you don’t have to have played any other Yoko Taro games to enjoy this new experience, although it will obviously be enriched if you have the opportunity to do so. But if this is your first time, NieR Replicant ver.122474487139 is as good a gateway as any.

Even first-timers will be able to understand its complex narrative web and tormented characters if they pay the right amount of attention over the nearly 15 hours of the main campaign, which can reach 40 hours if you invest in making all the finals. In fact, to continue playing after the “final” credits is highly recommended in the franchise, since only then will you have access to the full narrative.

What you may not know yet, since the game does not explicitly address this theme, is that Nier is a series derived from Drakengard (2003), Yoko Taro’s debut game in the director’s chair. He, in turn, is preceded by the events of Drakengard 3 (2013), in which we meet Zero, the protagonist who is part of a group capable of controlling magic through music.

End and re

In Drakengard 3, Zero discovers that a flower capable of destroying humanity is her source of powers, so she sets out on a journey to kill all the other intoners (name given to people like her). At the end of the game, she appears to be successful in the mission, but one of the intoners manages to pass the powers on over the generations. Her heirs were then renamed the The Watchers cult.

In the first Drakengard, the new hero, Cain, must defeat the Watchers to prevent the group from obtaining the seeds of destruction, as they can create a portal and summon an apocalyptic creature from another dimension. We already have multiple endings here, and in one of them, Cain crosses the portal and ends up in Japan in 2003, where he ends up being killed. This spreads his magic across the Earth, creating a deadly disease for the rest of the survivors and annihilating much of humanity in the process.

Again, you don’t need to know any of this to start playing NieR Replicant, but it’s good to be aware that its origin goes back to this story, which is just one of Drakengard’s alternate endings. All of this is almost like a big troll by Yoko Taro, who took this hook and used it as a call to adventure for the hero of NieR Replicant.

After all, the young Yonah suffers exactly from this disease seen at the end of Drakengard, which already serves to show how important it is, in all the director’s games, to look at the different endings in order to have a look at the general narrative. In other words, if you are going to play NieR Replicant ver.122474487139, don’t settle for just taking a route and leaving the story in half, or you will lose one of its main attractions!

Even this universe and its events also have consequences for Nier Automata, which is going on thousands of years in the future. So, start playing the franchise wherever you want, but regardless of your starting point, try to dive deep into the narrative to enjoy the journey to the fullest!

Not so

The Nier franchise is full of oddities both in its text and in its mechanics, but the producer Square Enix itself also ended up making a bizarre decision: more than 6 months ago, we had the launch of the new generation of consoles with the arrival of the PlayStation 5 and of the Xbox Series X | S to the market, but the developer Toylogic ended up working only on versions for the old consoles.

With that, there is only a generation of difference between the original game and its newly released remake, which naturally limits how much things could be improved in terms of hardware and performance. Make no mistake, the frame rate per second manages to remain stable most of the time in this rereading – at least when your screen is not full of enemies – and the character models and settings are considerably more beautiful!

The beautiful Kainé, for example, was even more captivating in her re-reading on ver.122474487139, and our hero, Nier, also gained features more suited to her original vision, looking even more like a young man straight out of a fairy tale book. . Despite the excellent art direction, and speaking only in technical terms, the overall presentation of the game is well below what we see in the most modern titles, including crossgen projects.