NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 gets release date!

Today (24), during Square Enix’s special broadcast on the Tokyo Game Show, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 received a new trailer and finally its release dates: April 22, 2021, in Japan, and April 23, 2021, on Western. Check out the trailer below.

The game’s cover art was also revealed.

And the title will also have another version, called the White Snow Edition:

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will be released on April 22, 2021 in the East and on the 23rd in the West for Xbox One, PS4 and PC (Steam).

