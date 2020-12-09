NieR Replicant v1.22 will receive trailer at Game Awards

One of the biggest highlights of Square Enix at the last Tokyo Game Show, the remake NieR Replicant v1.22 had already shown a little bit of its gameplay there, but now we can give an even deeper and more detailed check in the game during the Game Awards 2020 !

It was confirmed on the official twitter of the award that fans of Yoko Taro’s work should already be separating a little space in his agenda to check the streaming on December 10th:

Don't miss a brand new look at @NieRGame Replicant ver.1.22474487139… during #TheGameAwards pre-show on Thursday — streaming at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 PM PT at https://t.co/Cp7TpQ7uC3 pic.twitter.com/nGHW2ThDSe — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2020

“Don’t miss a brand-new look at the game NieR Replicant ver. 122474487139 during the pre-show at The Game Awards this Thursday, streaming at 8:30 pm (Brasília time)”

Are you looking forward to the awards and the launch of this remake? What are your expectations for the event? Comment below!



