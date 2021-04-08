Nier Replicant: remake development completed

Nier Replicant will be re-released. Producer Yosuke Saito said in a message posted on Twitter that production of the game is complete.

“Nier Replicant see. 1.22474487139 … finally had its production completed (some time ago). So as soon as the downloadable content is approved (and it will be free this time!), We can finally rest for a while ”, wrote the producer, reiterating that details of this add-on will be released in the future.

Nier Replicant see. 1.22474487139 … will be released on April 23 in versions for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.