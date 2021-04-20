Nier Replicant: new trailer details free additional content

Nier Replicant: Square Enix released on Monday (19) a new trailer for Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 …, presenting details about the additional content that will be available for free download.

According to the publisher, the updated version of Nier Replicant will feature a completely revised visual and gameplay. In addition, players will have access to a lot of extra material via DLC, including the additional dungeon “15 Nightmares”, a high difficulty dungeon that guarantees powerful rewards, the extra episode “Mermaid”, which can be accessed directly in the main game, and the sets of costumes and equipment Kabuki, Samurai and 4 YoRHa.

It has also been confirmed that Yui Ishikawa, Natsuki Hanae, Ayaka Suwa, Ao Yuki, Kaoru Akiyama, Kira Buckland, Kyle McCarley, from Nier: Automata, will be back, as well as the game’s iconic soundtrack, available for free to download.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will be released for PS4 and Xbox One on April 22 in Asia, and in the rest of the world on April 23, now including the PC version. The title can be played on PS5 and Xbox Series S / X via backwards compatibility.