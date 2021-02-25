Nier Replicant: new trailer compares remake and original

Continuing his series of videos to publicize the work done in Nier Replicant see. 1.22474487139 …, the development team created yet another video making a graphic comparison between the original title and the remake.

Although the trailer is in Japanese, you can see how far the project is ahead of the original title in terms of graphics, which will certainly please those who intend to give this version a new chance.

Nier Replicant see. 1.22474487139 … will be available from April 23 for PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One.