Nier Replicant: Modders Fix Bug of 60 Fps in The PC Version

Nier Replicant: Modders Ersh and SkacikPL have developed a fix for the PC version of the newly launched Nier Replicant, which has been experiencing physics problems when frame rates greater than 60 fps are enabled.

Since the launch of Nier Replicant, players are reporting some unpleasant experiences with the game, a good part of which are in relation to the logic of the game when 60 fps or more are activated. According to announcements posted on the title forums, some animations of the protagonist are connected to the frame rate, and on monitors with refresh rates greater than 60 Hz, the character is extremely fast, becoming uncontrollable.

Fortunately, the modder community came together to resolve this bug and shared a free game extension on NexusMods, promising to fix technical performance issues once and for all. Entitled Nier Replicant High FPS Fix, the modification, available for free to download, supports up to 360 fps and prevents animations from malfunctioning.

However, although the mod resolves the failure of the fps, its description suggests that the problem may persist if rates that go beyond the support of the equipment are used. Thus, it is recommended that players establish a constancy of frames that their monitors are capable of sustaining or even some performance below.

Nier Replicant is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.