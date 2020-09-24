NieR: Replicant is out in April on PS4, Xbox One and PC

The improved version of the original has been presented with a new trailer in the digital edition of the Tokyo Game Show.

The tenth anniversary of the NieR saga could not pass without pain or glory. Square Enix announced a new version of the classic NieR Replicant, which will feature an adaptation to current-generation platforms and PC. The unknown was knowing when it would be launched on the market, but the launch date was revealed during its presentation at the Tokyo Game Show 2020, which was held within the framework of this edition, as an entirely digital event. In the face of the coronavirus crisis, a new trailer for Cavia’s original title and the date, April 22, 2021 on PS4 and Xbox One, while the PC version will be delayed until 24 of that month, through Steam.

A collector’s edition has also been unveiled, currently only confirmed for the Japanese market.

Below these lines you can see the official trailer, which, although it barely shows gameplay, does suggest the tone and appearance of this classic, baptized as NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139, a somewhat difficult title to memorize. Yoko Taro, director of NieR: Automata, confirmed months ago that PlatinumGames is also participating in the development of the video game. In the mouth of the creative, it is “much more” than a mere remastering.



