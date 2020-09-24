NIER REPLICANT: IMPROVED VERSION LAUNCH DATE

This Thursday (September 24, 2020), during the Tokyo Game Show 2020, Square Enix announced that NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, the improved version of NieR Replicant originally developed by Cavia and Square Enix, will be released on 22 April, in Asia, and on April 23, in the rest of the world, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, via Steam.

NieR Replicant – Enhanced version receives Release Date

Additionally, Square Enix revealed an excerpt of gameplay (video below 26:45 to 30:14) and a special edition of the game called White Snow Edition.

The White Snow Edition includes:

Copy of the game;

Set of pins (Grimoire Wiess, Grimoire Noir and Grimoire Rubrum);

Set of narration scripts Japanese version;

CD case with Grimoire Weiss design;

Two CDs with the soundtrack (on one disc we have a selection of reissued songs from the game and on the other a compilation of songs arranged by other artists);

Pre-orders for this edition are now available via Square Enix’s online store in North America and Japan.

In addition, it is already possible to pre-order the digital version of the game that includes a mini soundtrack. Exclusively on PlayStation 4 will also include a dynamic theme and a set of avatars, while on PC players will receive a set of wallpapers.

And, in addition to all this, the three main developers of NieR Replicant, Yosuke Saito, Yoko Taro and Saki Ito, left a message for all fans who are looking forward to this new title:

Toylogic is developing this enhanced version, which serves as a prequel to NieR: Automata, and describes the game as follows:

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… invites players into a dark and apocalyptic world as they join a brother’s captivating quest to find a cure for his sister’s deadly disease – a mission that will make them question everything.

In development with Toylogic, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… joins a brilliant team that includes acclaimed director Yoko Taro (Drakengard / NieR: Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR: Automata) and producer Yosuke Saito ( DRAGON QUEST X / NieR: Automata).

The first NieR was originally released in two versions, NieR Gestalt and NieR Replicant for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, respectively, in 2010. The first game was a continuation of one of Drakengard’s finals. Later, it achieved a significantly more successful sequel in 2017 with NieR: Automata, which ended up on the current generation consoles: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.



