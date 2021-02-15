NieR Replicant gets new gameplay videos and soundtrack

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, the long-awaited remake of the classic game by director Yoko Taro, won today a new trailer featuring almost 10 minutes of unprecedented gameplay! Check out:

In the video we can see the protagonist exploring the desert kingdom of Facade, in addition to the Barren Temple and, finally, facing a battle against the big boss. In addition, some songs from the game were also released:

The launch of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is scheduled for next April 23 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One. How are your expectations for the remake? Comment below!

