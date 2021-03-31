NieR Replicant gets new gameplay video

NieR Replicant, the long-awaited remake of the precursor to Nier: Automata, will finally be released on April 24, and some previews of the game are already popping up on the internet along with a new gameplay video! Check out:

Originally released in 2010, the title will feature fully reworked graphics on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and, according to press outlets that have already tested the game, solves most of the problems of the original game, but maintains some design choices that already sound a bit dated.

For those who like the other works of the creator Yoko Taro, the good news is that Nier Replicant seems to overflow the charm and personality of the designer, even more than in the original version!