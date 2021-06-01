Nier Replicant Can Win Version for Switch

Nier Replicant: If a piece of information that surfaced on Reddit recently turns out to be true, we have a chance to see an issue of Nier Replicant Ver. 1.22474487139 coming to Switch at some point in the future.

According to the topic in question, the game codes hide some files with the association “NX”, which was the former code name of Switch before receiving its official name – which only complements information that ended up appearing on the Amazon website last year (a listing that was removed shortly thereafter, but indicated a version of the game for the Nintendo video game).

A curious fact according to the forum in question is the fact that, if searched for in the PC executable files, there is no reference to NX among the data. That being the case, we still need to wait a little longer before jumping to any precipitous conclusions and treating this matter as just another rumor.