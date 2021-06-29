Nier Reincarnation Arrives In Late July For Mobile Devices

Nier Reincarnation, the franchise’s mobile spin-off, will officially launch on July 28th on Android and iOS. The release date was revealed along with an unreleased trailer, which you can check out below.

To help the game’s credibility in its mobile version, the main franchise director, Yoko Taro, also signs the project. Nier Reincarnation already has an open pre-registration, which gives players the chance to try the game before launch, as well as offering rewards as goals are reached.

According to Square Enix, the app has surpassed 400,000 pre-registrations, so the first level of the prize is open to participants. As shown in the image above, if the game reaches 500,000 pre-registered users 3,000 gems will be offered plus a weapon evolution pack. Meanwhile, the final level of goals offers 4,500 gems and material packs, if Nier Reincarnation gets 600,000 users before launch.

The mobile version of the title is an RPG in the “freemium” model, which is very popular on the platform. So the download is free on both Android and iOS, but in-app purchases are possible.