NieR Re carnation wins promotional video with gameplay

Today (24), during the broadcast of Square Enix at Tokyo Game Show 2020, the developers of the mobile game NieR Re [in] carnation, talked a little more about the project and presented a promotional video showing a little of the gameplay and the arts of characters present in the title. Check it out below.

In addition, it was revealed that the game will be made available not only in Japan, but also in North America and Europe.

NieR Re [in] carnation will be released for Android and iOS devices, but has yet to be confirmed.



