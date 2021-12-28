Nier Producer: Automata Wants To Work With NFT

Nier: Speaking to Famitsu magazine, Yosuke Saito, producer of the Nier series games (including Nier: Automata here), has waved a desire to work on something involving NFT in his titles in the future.

“I’m very interested in NFT-related games and content. I believe a new game starts with a new technology, so I want to do something with NFT right now. However, there are still many things to be announced so it will be after that,” commented Saito during the interview.

It is worth remembering that more and more companies are adhering to NFT in their games (although some have not worked very well, as is the case with STALKER 2, which you can check out by clicking here), so maybe it’s just a matter of time before this practice becomes increasingly common. Do you believe that? Share your opinion in the comment space.