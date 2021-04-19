Nier: Kaine Cosplay Oozes Realism and Style

Nier was launched 11 years ago and is still revered by its players today. On the eve of receiving a remastered version, cosplayer Katyuska Moonfox took the time to recreate the character of the game: Kaine, who is known for her wild language and sensuality in her outfits.

The artist, who lives in Japan, has the habit of cosplaying more sensual characters and with Kaine it was no different. The photo, shared on the Reddit website, also shows a very faithful version of the character’s famous serrated sword.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will be released this week for PS4, Xbox One and PC. It will be a remastered version of the original game, with the addition of extra elements that, until then, remain secret.

Foreign journalists have already tested the new game and claim that the game had a good part of the original problems solved. However, the visual part still has elements considered to be dated even to the previous generation.