Nier: Automata will finally receive patch improvements on Steam

Nier: Automata Square Enix announced on Tuesday (13) that the Steam version of Nier: Automata will receive an update with improvements soon.

After a series of criticisms and bombings on Steam with the arrival of the version of Nier: Automata on the Xbox Game Pass, Square Enix finally gave a light to the players, who are expected to see considerable improvements in the game very soon. So far, it has not been confirmed which optimizations can be added to the game, but everything indicates that bugs, crashes and visual improvements such as 4K and HDR will be the main novelties.

An upgrade patch for the Steam version of #NieR:Automata is currently in development. We'll have more information to share with you at a later date. pic.twitter.com/gUPCLSwgyH — NieR Series (@NieRGame) April 13, 2021

“An update patch for the Steam version of Nier: Automata is currently in development. We will have more information to share with you at a later date.”

Nier: Automata is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.