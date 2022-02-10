NieR: Automata Will Celebrate Its Fifth Anniversary With A Special Event

NieR: Automata: The celebrated Square Enix title will have new announcements, but they have not detailed which ones. There is talk of a possible adaptation to the world of anime. Square Enix will celebrate the fifth anniversary of NieR: Automata on February 23. Yoko Taro’s video game, one of the most exalted of the already unforgettable year 2017, celebrates five years in a matter of days and, judging by the information, news awaits us. The Japanese firm anticipates that the issue will have some kind of announcement, although no specific details have emerged at this point.

All fans interested in learning more about the news and the rest of the scheduled activities, such as raffles and a question and answer session with members of the original team, will be able to follow the live broadcast on February 23 from 10 a.m. :00 (CEST) on the Nicovideo video portal.

The presenters of the event will not be unknown. We are talking about personalities such as the producer of the NieR series, Yosuke Saito; the saga’s creative director, Yoko Taro, as well as senior designer Takahisa Taura and Eiichi Okabe, composer.

The first part of the event will serve as a retrospective. Five years since the video game that raised Yoko Taro’s name to a new level in the Western world. There will be raffles and activities with the fans. The second part of the broadcast will be focused on questions and answers with “things we want to ask the development team for the fifth anniversary”. Different sources not confirmed by Square Enix point to a possible adaptation of NieR: Automata to the world of anime.

NieR: Automata, a video game difficult to forget

NieR: Automata was originally released in Japan on February 23, 2017. We didn’t have to wait too long to play it in Europe for PlayStation 4, its original platform: March 10 in Europe. From there, over time it ended up coming to PC and Xbox One.

Later the so-called Game of the YoRHa Edition came out. An essential video game both for its enjoyment and for the scope of study that it presents; a rich work, full of details, care and care in every aspect. Without a doubt, an unforgettable title that, five years later, we continue to recommend.