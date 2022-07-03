Nier Automata: how to save money

Nier: Automata is a game that is known to break conventions by requiring at least three playthroughs to get a true ending, and even having the option to delete all save data to help other players complete the game. By today’s standards, the way to save money is also a bit unconventional. Nier: Automata does not save automatically, and you have no chance to save the game until the player spends about an hour in the game.

Instead of auto-saving or saving via the main menu, the game is saved manually via access points that players will need to discover in order to use the fast move. This is an old method, and it’s important to know how it works, because in a complex game like this, it’s useful to have multiple saves.

How to save

To survive for the first time, you need to complete the introductory mission. This can take up to an hour and requires defeating the Goliath boss. Once this prologue is completed, go to the black terminals at the lunar base to unlock the manual save. The lunar base is also the only place where you can save through the menu screen. In other places, players usually have to be saved manually.

It will take a little hunting in the open world to find access points. These access points look like old rusty diners and are often guarded by hostile robots. After these enemies are finished, the access terminal can be unlocked and used to save, retrieve map data, read e-mail and quickly move to other access points.

Access points can be found in most areas throughout the map. Mandatory access points are located in settlements such as the Resistance Camp and the Robot Village. The ability to stay in these areas is very convenient, as there are many quests going on there. In addition, whenever the message “Saving is possible” appears in the upper right corner of the screen, it means that the game can be saved through the menu, and not through the access point.

Fast saving compared to normal saving

Access points give players two save options. Firstly, this is a normal game save, which is accessed from the save menu. Secondly, there is a quick save that does not trigger the save menu.

While some games use separate files for quick save and normal save, quick save Nier:Automata will overwrite the last used save slot. Be sure to keep this in mind when using the Quick save feature. For those who have multiple save slots, especially for those who are trying to get each ending, regular saving is a safer method than quick saving.