NieR Automata: how to change clothes

The action of NieR: Automata takes place in the distant future after the fall of humanity at a time when androids are at war with machines. As the game progresses, players will follow the history of androids through the eyes of 2B, 9S and A2. At the same time, they can customize their appearance by changing clothes, using hair dyes and even changing the skins of their capsule companions.

Costumes and accessories are purely cosmetic in nature and do not affect the characteristics, giving players the freedom to dress the characters to their liking. Although some items were previously limited to DLC or pre-order bonuses, they have been added in subsequent releases of NieR: Automata. There will be exclusive content, including outfits, for the recently announced Nintendo Switch version of The End of YoRHa Edition, which is scheduled for release later this year.

How to change clothes in NieR Automata

Various types of clothing and accessories can be obtained by completing side quests, buying in stores or collecting on the go. Accessories such as Pink and Blue Ribbons are awarded to the player for completing the Lost Girl side quest, which can be unlocked after the first completion of the main Machine Trading quest.

On the other hand, some of them may be more challenging. Completing the quest “Emil’s Memories”, players will cross the map several times to find Moon Tears, a flower that is important to Emil’s past and is directly related to the original NieR.

This connection is supported by the Colosseum battles, in which players can earn costumes worn by the main characters of the first game, but these fights are difficult and it is recommended that players reach level 80 or higher before attempting them. 2B and 9S also have heavy armor that players can get, but they are only granted after three playthroughs of the game and passing credits.

After purchasing them, players will need to go to the “Key Items” tab in the menu, select the desired cosmetic item and click “Put on” to apply the changes. This can be done for costumes, accessories and hair dyes, as well as for skins and Pod models.

Over time, clothes will appear torn when players take damage, but this can be avoided by buying a clothing module from Emil, who wanders through the ruins after players first discover him. Emil will have different items depending on where the players have stopped his mobile shop. The clothing module can be purchased if players encounter it outside the Resistance Camp.

NieR: Automata is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and will be released on Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2022.