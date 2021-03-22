Nier: Automata criticized on Steam after Game Pass

Steam users are bombarding the Nier: Automata page with negative reviews after the release of the Xbox Game Pass version. According to the players, the version of the Microsoft service came with significant improvements over the Valve platform, suggesting an abandonment by Square Enix Japan.

Before Nier’s arrival on the Game Pass, the title was highly rated on Steam, with extremely positive notes on the platform. However, in the last few days the scenario has changed dramatically, and the arrival of the Game Pass version has brought a series of negative reviews that accuse Square Enix and PlatinumGames of an alleged disregard for the game.

Steam critics say the PC version of Nier: Automata is the same version released in 2017 for the PS4 – the Game of the YoRHa – and that to this day remains broken, with bugs and other visual problems. Game Pass would be Become As A Gods Edition, released exclusively for Windows 10 and Microsoft platforms, which includes a series of improvements such as HDR support, 4K textures, FidelityFX and borderless video configurations.

So far, the developers have not commented on the case, so it remains to be expected news about a possible update with the necessary improvements for the PC version.

Nier: Automata is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.