NieR Automata Announces Anime And Presents Teaser Trailer

NieR Automata: The fifth anniversary of the video game developed by PlatinumGames has been celebrated with a streaming. Square Enix has commemorated the fifth anniversary of NieR Automata with a direct streaming. As planned, the Japanese company has not missed the opportunity and has made an announcement about the title. Through a short teaser trailer, the existence of a television anime has been revealed. In this way, Yoko Taro’s work will have its respective adaptation, although at the moment neither the date nor the platforms or channels on which it can be seen are known.

At the same time, the official website has been opened, which at the time the news is written shows only an art and the link to the video.

The Yoko Taro-directed title went on sale in 2017 and was developed by PlatinumGames, the studio behind Bayonetta and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, among many others. It is an action-packed hack ‘n slash with a peculiar narrative structure, since it is necessary to complete the game several times to discover all its secrets.

Will there be more NieR?

The NieR saga is over, or at least that’s what Yoko Taro himself defends, who in recent months has published several video games outside the saga. These are the two products that make up the Voice of Cards saga, a work that focuses his attention on a card game system. Taro hasn’t completely closed the doors on a comeback, but he hasn’t guaranteed it either.

PlatinumGames, for its part, has just released Sol Cresta for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC, a tribute to classic ship games. On the horizon is Babylon’s Fall and Bayonetta 3. And what about Scalebound? The video game was canceled by Microsoft at the time, but from the studio they affirm and reaffirm their desire to give it a second chance. Hideki Kamiya, its director, has recently assured that he is not kidding about it.