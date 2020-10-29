Nicole Kidman to star in new Amazon series

Actress Nicole Kidman is expected to star and serve as executive producer on the new project Things I Know to Be True, which will be shown on streaming Amazon Prime Video.

The new series will show “the resilience of a lasting marriage and the evolutionary nature of a family’s love, as Bob and Fran Price watch their adult children make unexpected decisions that change the course of their lives.” The story is based on the homonymous play by Andrew Bovell (The Most Wanted Man).

The idea for the new series came directly from Kidman, who watched the play in Australia. “I will never forget the experience I had of watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendental experiences in the theater. Andrew’s play is excellent and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon’s belief, Jen Salke’s guidance and an extraordinary production team, we have high hopes of what this could be. ”

Bovell commented on the TV adaptation of his play. “This is a story about family, that thing you spend your life trying to escape just to long for what you lost. I’m thrilled that an actress of Nicole Kidman’s caliber leads the series in the role of Fran Price. As a mother and woman, she is complicated, difficult and totally attractive ”.

Bovell will write the series scripts and will also be one of the executive producers, alongside Kidman, Per Saari, Amanda Higgs, Alastair McKinnon and Jan Chapman. The series is a production partnership between Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios, Matchbox Pictures and Blossom Films.



