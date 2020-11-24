Nicolás Vikonis crossed on his knees after moving

After helping his team finalize their pass to the Liguilla in the play-off against Monterrey, Puebla goalkeeper Nicolás Vikonis celebrated in an unusual way.

After the 2-2 in regular time, the match between Monterrey and Puebla had to be defined in the penalty shootout, where the star was the Uruguayan goalkeeper, who scored one close to the post and stopped the one that practically sealed the pass from the box. The fringe.

After the congratulations among the players, the Puebla element decided to close the afternoon by touring the court on their knees as a way of gratitude, which was recorded on video and was shared on social networks because it is something that is not usually seen.

Now Puebla will begin its preparation for its Quarterfinal duel, where it will face the fearsome León, the team that finished as the leader of the regular phase of the tournament and that looks like one of the teams with the best football at the moment.



