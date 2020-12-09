Nicolas Cage to present Netflix series on curses

Actor Nicolas Cage will host the new Netflix series, History of Swear Words, which will tell the origin of six of the most used expletives in the United States.

In all, there will be six chapters – one focused on each expletive – lasting 20 minutes each. The curse words selected for the series are: “fuck”, “shit”, “bitch”, “dick”, “pussy” and “damn” – the translation is up to you!

During the episodes, Cage will delve into the origins, use in pop culture, science and the cultural impact of each expletive. He will conduct interviews with several guests, including historians, artists, pop culture experts and etymologists.

Guest stars include comedians Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

The program will be produced by Funny or Die and B17 Entertainment. Bellamie Blackstone acts as the showrunner for the series, and will also executive produce alongside Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Beth Belew, Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner.

Nicolas Cage is currently working on the development of the series in which he will play eccentric Joe Exotic in a scripted series that will tell the story of the wildcat breeder who became known worldwide after the release of the documentary Tiger King on Netflix. The new project is titled Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild (Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey into the World of a Crazed Man, in a free translation) and has no premiere date yet.

History of Swear Words comes to streaming on January 5, 2021.



