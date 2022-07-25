Nicola Peltz Declares She’s “Back to her roots” when She Ditches blonde hair in favor of brunette

Nikola Peltz is no longer a blonde! The actress has changed her trademark blonde locks to a brunette, and her husband Brooklyn Beckham approves of it.

Chrissy Teigen, Lea Michele and other celebrities: Hair transformation in 2022

On Sunday, July 24, the 27-year-old holiday star presented her new look on Instagram, sharing a photo of her freshly dyed hair. “Back to your roots,” Peltz signed a post on the social network. The last time a movie star was seen in a darker shade was around 2010.

The famous colorist Daniel Moon, who worked on the heads of Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Katy Perry and Kristen Stewart, brought Peltz back to the brunette. “Elegant ➕ chic 🤎🤎🤎⭐️💯,” Peltz beauty guru commented on the post.

The 23-year-old Beckham echoed the same sentiments, writing: “Sexy baby xxxxxx.”

The chocolate update highlights Peltz’s eyes, is perfect for summer and goes well with Beckham’s coffee crown.

The lovers got married in April at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Brooklyn’s parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, weren’t the only celebrities attending the event. Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian were among the guests photographed at the wedding.

The complete chronology of Brooklyn Beckham and Nikola Peltz’s relationship

After their wedding, the model tattooed his wedding vows to the graduates of the Bates Motel on his arm.

He showed a touching tribute through his Instagram story on May 25. Cute excerpts from the ink read: “Nikola, when you walked down the aisle, I took my breath away, you look so beautiful tonight and always.”

Another paragraph said: “What you are in my life is the best thing that has ever happened to me, because you made me become who I am today. I’ve been waiting for this day for so long… I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and man and always take care of you, make you laugh, feel safe and most importantly — loved.”

After dating for less than a year, Brooklyn asked the question of his love in July 2020.

All the most artistic graphic celebrity tattoos

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me, and she said yes xx, I am the happiest person in the world. I promise to be a better husband and a better dad one day ❤️ I love you, baby xx,” he announced on Instagram at the time.

A month after the photographer and his ex-girlfriend Hana Cross broke up, he and Peltz were first spotted together at a Halloween party in October 2019, the Daily Mail reports. A few months later, the couple confirmed their relationship by becoming an Instagram official in January 2020.