Nicky Hilton has given birth to her third child and welcomes a son with her husband James Rothschild

Happy day for the Hyltons! Nicky Hilton gave birth to her and James Rothschild’s third child.

Paltrow! Levis! Kardashian! See photos of famous celebrity families

“We are officially a group of 5 people! Welcome to the world, dear boy. Mom, Dad and older sisters couldn’t be more amazed. “,” Hilton, 38, signed a black—and-white photo on Instagram on Tuesday, July 5, without naming either the baby’s date of birth or his name.

The 37-year-old fashion designer and financier became parents in 2016, when their daughter Lily-Grace, who is now 5 years old, was born a year after their wedding at Kensington Palace. In 2017, the couple had a second girl, Teddy, who is now 4 years old.

In January, the couple announced that they would soon have a third child. “They say that the best things in life happen in threesomes,” the future star signed a post on Instagram.

Caitlyn Jenner’s 20th Grandson and other celebrity Children of 2022

Katie Hilton and Richard Hilton revealed the baby’s gender two months later, telling Extra they were looking forward to meeting their “first grandchild.” The 66-year-old businessman added in a March interview: “She tells people… so I don’t speak out of turn.”

As for 63-year-old Katie, the Bravo personality said Niki felt “great,” saying, “She’s working hard. You wouldn’t know it, but she has a bump.”

In fact, Niki has repeatedly demonstrated the growth of her growing belly: from the Frida Mom event in February to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party next month.

Together with their three kids at home, the model and Rothschild may become an aunt and uncle in the near future. Niki’s older sister, Paris Hilton, talked about her pregnancy plans with Carter Reum long before her wedding in California to the 41-year-old entrepreneur in November 2021.

“The first will be a boy and a twin girl,” the 41—year-old DJ said during the release of the podcast “Ladygang” in September 2020. “When you freeze your eggs, you can choose whether you will have a boy, you will have a girl [or] you will have twins. I have a baby London, it’s a girl, and I’m trying to come up with a name for a boy. So if you have any suggestions, I ask my friends. I don’t want the topic of cities, but I don’t know — it’s hard to decide. London, right, for a girl; boy, I’m just still trying to decide.”

Celebrities talk about egg freezing

Four months later, the Paris in Love graduate told Mara Schiavocampo that she was “very excited about the beginning… of the next chapter” of her life.

“I really believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life,” the “My Best Friend’s Ass” singer said during the release of the “Trend Report With Mara” podcast in January 2021. “I haven’t had to experience it yet because I don’t feel like anyone really deserves this love from me, and now I’ve finally found the person who does it, so I can’t wait for the next step.”