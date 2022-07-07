Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced to Home Confinement and Probation After Failing to Register As a Sex Offender

Kenneth Petty, married to Nicki Minaj, was sentenced on Wednesday, July 6, to one year of home confinement for refusing to register as a sex offender.

According to NBC, 44-year-old Petty also received three years of probation and a fine of $ 55,000. In September 2021, the music director pleaded guilty to one count of refusing to register as a sex offender.

In the same month, Us Weekly confirmed that Minaj’s husband could face up to 10 years in prison after he failed to register when he moved to California in 2019. The New York native’s accusation stems from a 1995 conviction for attempted rape. Petty served four and a half years in prison after an incident in 1994 with a 16-year-old girl. After his release, Petty must register as a sex offender whenever he moves.

Petty’s legal troubles continued when he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in 2006 after shooting a man four years earlier. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and served seven.

After being released in May 2013, Petty reunited with 39-year-old Minaj after the pair had previously dated. The rapper went public with Petty in 2018, and they got married less than a year later.

On the eve of the wedding, the singer defended Petty after her fans questioned his previous run-ins with the law. “He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship,” Minaj replied to a fan via Instagram in December 2018. — But damn it, the Internet. You all can’t control my life. You can’t even control your own life. Thanks, boo.”

Minaj later praised her husband’s influence on her state of mind. “Whenever I feel bad, I can talk to my husband once, and it will take me back to where I need to be mentally,” she shared on Queen Radio in February 2020. “He was really a great force in my life. I’ve known him since I was 17, and I feel a level of comfort with him that I haven’t felt before, just being myself and sharing who I am.”

Four months later, Minaj announced that she was pregnant with the duo’s first child. They became parents in September 2020, when their son was born. “I think motherhood made me see more of the good in people, more of the good in the universe. It makes you a more forgiving person,” the songwriter said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in February. “When I look at my son, I remember that I am so blessed.”

She added: “I realized that for many women this is their dream. They dream of having a child, and not everyone gets this blessing. Therefore, when you have a small child, you are reminded every day: “My God. I thank God for this little gift.”