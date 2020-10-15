Nicki Minaj’s comeback with the remix of Sada Baby song

Sada Baby is releasing the remix of her single “Whole Lotta Choppas” with Nicki Minaj tonight!

Without a doubt, “Whole Lotta Choppas” was the biggest success story of Sada Baby’s career.

The track went viral on social media, becoming a trend on TikTok and being chosen as one of the anthem of the NBA finals. Listening to the Detroit rapper on the television network was a trip for many of his fans, who religiously tuned in and tweeted while the instrumental played in the background of the Lakers-Heat series.

It was only a matter of time before Sada Baby capitalized on the song’s success, trying to push it even further on the charts, and it seems that he chose the perfect resource to help him.

“Midnight #WholeLottaChoppas”, wrote Nicki Minaj on Instagram, sharing the cover art of his music remix. This came as a surprise to many, who expected Nicki to have a prolonged hiatus after giving birth. However, it looks like she is ready to start this new chapter in her life with a bang, teaming up with Sada to remix one of the hottest songs of the year.

Your fans are obviously excited to hear your verses on and, knowing the Barbz, they’ll do anything in their power to put this remix at the top of the Billboard charts.



