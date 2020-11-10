Nicki Minaj Wins Best Collaboration Award at MTV EMA!

Good news for Nicki Minaj fans! The star has just announced in an Instagram story that she won the award for best collaboration at the MTV EMA 2020!

Definitely, Nicki Minaj does not stop making the buzz on the web! Since her big comeback on stage last month after giving birth, she has had a series of successes!

Unsurprisingly, fans love its sounds so much! Known to be one of the greatest US rappers, Nicki Minaj is therefore unanimous with her very catchy songs!

Followed by more than 123 million subscribers on Instagram, the star loves to share her daily life and her news with her fans! Today is no exception to the rule because Nicki has brought us some very, very good news!

Indeed, Nicki Minaj thus won the prize for the best collaboration with her feat with Karol G! So our congratulations!

NICKI MINAJ, KAROL G, LADY GAGA,… THE STARS AWARDED AT MTV EMA 2020

So many big names this year for this new edition of MTV EMA! So here is the list of winners at the MTV EMA 2020 for you!

As mentioned just above, Nicki Minaj won the award for best collaboration with her song Tusa which she performs with Karol G! Karol G is also THE best artist at EMA 2020!

Alongside Nicki Minaj and Karol G, we also find Lady Gaga who wins the prize for best artist! For its part, the best video of the evening was for DJ Khaled, Drake and Justin Bieber, who all came together to perform “Popstar”.

BTS also wins with Dynamite the award for best song! But that’s not all, they also win the 2020 EMA awards for best group and best fan group!



