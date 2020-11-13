Nicki Minaj: Lawyer quotes the lyrics of the hit “No Fraud”!

A lawyer quotes the words of the song No Fraud by singer Nicki Minaj! We give you more details. Lawyer quotes Nicki Minaj’s song lyrics in interview!

On November 12, a lawyer was live on MSNBC to talk about the US presidential elections. So to give her opinion on Trump’s fraud accusations, he simply chose to quote the words of No Fraud by Nicki Minaj!

Thus, live on American TV, we can hear him repeating the words of Nicki Minaj. “I don’t need no fraud,” he said very seriously. Before continuing, “Don’t need no drama, don’t need no lies. ”

The singer’s track featuring Drake and Lil Wayne was released on March 10, 2017. 3 years later, who would have thought that one would hear a lawyer quote the lyrics of the track No Fraud.

The footage quickly found its way onto social media. Indeed, it made people laugh a lot, who couldn’t believe their ears!

NICKI MINAJ: NO FRAUD

“He really just quoted the lyrics from No Fraud! A Twitter follower wondered. For another it is proof that everyone is or has ever been a “barb”. This is the word used to describe Nicki Minaj’s fans!

Following the announcement of the results making Joe Bidden the 46th President of the United States, some still do not accept her victory. This is also the case with Donald Trump who refuses to admit defeat.

The 45th American president even cries out fraud! For him, Joe Biden couldn’t win without cheating. He even accuses electronic voting software of fraud!

Thus, the American media constantly cover the news related to these historic elections. And the speakers follow one another to react on the subject.

Thus, some speakers seem to have found the best way to give their point of view: to quote the words of Nicki Minaj! We love.



