Nicki Minaj in Mike Will Made It new music video

Nicki Minaj stars in the pregnant music video for “What That Speed ​​About!?” Featuring NBA YoungBoy and Mike Will Made It.

Nicki Minaj’s prolific year continues. As we reported on The Truth News, after welcoming a baby with Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, and appearing on so many songs in 2020, Nicki, 37, is keeping up the streak with ” What That Speed ​​About!? “.

On Mike’s debut single Will Made It, Nicki teamed up with fellow rapper (and Minaj superfan) NBA YoungBoy for a futuristic video that gave I, Robot vibes with an endless stream of androids and outfits that might as well have been in a sci-fi thriller set in the future (that is, a trendy one).

Nicki never actually reveals her tummy despite recording the pictures during her pregnancy. However, she didn’t need to show her belly to get our attention, after dazzling in neon green, lots of layers of crystals, and a big cat print fur coat.

“What That Speed ​​About!?” is a wish list item for YB. In 2018, he rapped about his perfect woman in his song titled “Nicki Minaj.” Now in 2020, he’s in a song with her and travels the universe in a sci-fi themed music video.

YoungBoy was apparently so excited to collaborate with Nicki that he shared images from the set on social media of him in mid-August, according to Hot New Hip-Hop.

“What That Speed ​​About !?”, he captioned the shots on set, but the photos were soon removed. It appears that YB released the images much earlier, and the song and video needed to cook for a few more months before being released to the public.

At first, some speculated that Nicki would be joining YB for one of her songs. However, when Nicki shared one of the photos YB posted in August, along with her then pregnant belly, she revealed that “What That Speed ​​About !?” It was actually from Mike Will Made.

It is the first single from her new album. “Queen Approved. Thank you for your patience, the wait is over … GREAT success this Friday, we go up, in the fastest way !! first single from my album #whatthatspeedbout, ”she tweeted.

Nicki Minaj had a year of musical hits

This song is the latest collaboration between Nicki and Mike. Frequent contributors have joined in the past on songs like “Black Barbies,” “Rake It Up,” “Good Form,” “Runnin ‘,” “Throw Some Mo,” and “I Lied.” It is also Nicki’s ninth song released in 2020, and the eight outstanding appearances of her.

For the past eleven months, he’s partnered with Megan Trainor (“Nice To Meet Ya”), Doja Cat (“Say So (Remix)”), ASAP FERG and MadeinTYO (“Move Ya Hips”), Ty Dolla $ ign ( “Caro”), Sada Baby (“Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)”), Mr Eazy and Major Lazer with K4mo (“Oh My Gawd”).

He has already topped the charts twice, once with Doja Cat and again with “TROLLZ”, his team with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Nicki also released her own promo single, Rosa Parks, which references “Yikes,” this year.

All songs, save for the Mr. Eazi / Major Lazer collaboration, burst onto the Billboard Hot 100 to varying degrees, reaffirming that Nicki is the rapper to turn to when you want your song to be a hit.

Considering that she did all of this while she was still giving birth to a son, 2020 has shown just how “boss” rapper “Queen” can be.

While Nicki has already given birth to her baby, NBA YoungBoy is expecting hers with Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter, Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather.

Just hours before the new NBA YoungBoy music video came out, the rapper hosted a baby shower with Yaya that also served as a gender reveal, which was filmed for an Instagram livestream. Did you like Nicki Minaj’s new collaboration?



