Nicki Minaj, Her Pregnancy Never Seen Before Photo

Rapper Nicki Minaj decided to show a photograph from when she was still pregnant and fans have been impressed.

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram on Monday, November 2, revealing that luckily for Barbz, her collaboration with NBA YoungBoy, which she previously teased about in August, is coming much sooner than you think! The rapper marked the ad with a never-before-seen photo of her still pregnant.

Standing next to NBA YoungBoy in the throwback photo, Nicki’s bulging belly is on full display as she sports a neon jacket and two-piece set with sparkly silver thigh-high boots.

“#WhatThatSpeedBout, Thursday night. NBA Young Boy x Barbie x Mike Will NIGHT,” the post captioned.

The song will be the second Nicki has released since giving birth to her first child, a baby boy, with husband Kenneth Petty on September 30.

Nicki Minaj and her new side as a mom

The couple have yet to reveal their son’s name, but as we reported in Somagnews, Nicki recently shared the first photo of the newborn baby in a post that also celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary my love,” Nicki wrote in her Instagram post, which featured her son’s adorable little foot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8jIqdiHRh8/?utm_source=ig_embed

As fans of the “Super Bass” rapper surely remember, Nicki announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child together in July.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with emotion and gratitude. Thank you all for the good wishes,” she wrote on Instagram at the time along with numerous maternity photos.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC3k2NZj3kH/?utm_source=ig_embed

Minaj’s publication obtained thousands of likes and comments from fans who are very excited about the new stage that the star is living.

As for Nicki’s latest post, maybe the throwback photo with NBA YoungBoy could be from a music video shoot? We will have to wait until Thursday to find out! Do you think Nicki made a music video while pregnant?



