Nicki Minaj explains what it’s like to raise her son

Nicki Minaj says she “can’t wait” for fans to meet her new son. And while he demands her “undivided attention,” she is absorbing every moment of motherhood without the help of a babysitter.

As we reported in Somagnews, Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their first child on September 30.

This Friday, a Twitter user tagged Minaj while tweeting a meme pointing out the singer’s decision not to use the help hired for her son.

“Why can’t Nicki be a normal celebrity and have a babysitter. Girl I miss you,” the fan wrote.

Minaj then retweeted the post, adding, “Everyone tells me that. Lol. I should get one. It’s a tough decision though.”

Another fan responded to Minaj, praising her decision in a tweet that Minaj liked.

“It’s your first child, I totally understand if you don’t want to have a babysitter,” the user tweeted.

Nicki Mina’s son is praised

And while he may not have a babysitter, Minaj’s son has a global army of fans looking out for him.

One fan wondered what it would be like for the boy to grow up sharing his mother with his followers, known as “Barbz.”

“Imagine being Nicki Mina’s baby and having to share your mom with the barbz,” the fan tweeted.

“Lol,” Minaj replied as she retweeted on the post, “Can’t wait for me to meet you guys. I wonder if she’ll like all of you guys. She’ll probably be so confused at first. Why are you all so loud? That lady isn’t it’s nobody, just my mom. ”

Minaj confirmed her son’s gender in October in a tweet in which she thanked famous friends like Beyonce for their gifts and shared that she was “head over heels in love” with her son.

She then marked her first wedding anniversary with Petty by posting a photo of the boy, which adorably showed off his tiny feet.

While Nicki Minaj was pregnant, she filmed a recently released robot-themed music video with NBA YoungBoy and Mike Will Made It for their collaboration, “What That Speed Bout.”



