Nicki Minaj expects her first child and shared photos on Instagram. The rapper Nicki Minaj announced on Monday , July 20, 2020 who is expecting her first child , a publishing photos of her belly.

“#Preggers” wrote the singer Bang , Bang on your account Instagram next to a photo of her wearing a bra with jewels as she hugged her bare belly .

“Love. Marriage. Baby stroller. Full of excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the good wishes,” she wrote in another post.

Minaj , 37, surprised her followers when she announced in October that she had married her childhood friend Kenneth Petty and was retiring to start a family . However, since then she has released several singles and has said that she is working on a new album .

The Starships singer burst onto the music scene 10 years ago with her first album ‘ Pink Friday ‘ and is known for her outspoken comments, fights with other singers , colorful wigs and alter egos .

Minaj won six American Music Awards , was a controversial judge on ‘ American Idol’ and was included in the 2016 Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people.



