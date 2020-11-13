Nicki Minaj: Davido’s success with “Holy Ground” is ready!

To the delight of their millions of fans, Nicki Minaj and Davido have just released “Holy Ground” on all platforms!

Nicki Minaj has just made a very big announcement on Instagram… Holy Ground, her feat with the very talented Davido, is finally available on all listening platforms!

Nothing seems to be able to stop the queen of US rap. Nicki Minaj thus connects the projects, but above all, the very big successes!

For many years now, the performer of Pound The Alarm has reigned supreme on the American music scene. And she’s not planning on stopping anytime soon!

Not long ago, she made a huge announcement on her Instagram account to 123 million subscribers … Her fans still can’t believe it!

To their delight, Nicki Minaj has just released Holy Ground, her feat with Davido, the famous Nigerian singer from Atlanta.

Yes, you did hear. And the song is very heavy! MCE TV tells you more.

NICKI MINAJ AND DAVIDO UNVEIL THEIR FEAT HOLY GROUND!

Nicki Minaj recently added a brand new post to her Instagram feed. And his millions of fans rejoice!

The famous American singer and rapper announces the release of her unprecedented feat with the Nigerian star Davido. We love !

Barely released, Holy Grond is already unanimous with the public of the 2 artists. It must be said that the title is incredible.

Seduced, Internet users then reacted en masse to their idol’s post. You will understand, so this is one more card for Nicki Minaj!

At the age of 37, the The Night Is Still Young singer has not finished surprising his fans. We let you discover his brand new and unprecedented collaboration with the very talented Davido!



