Nicki Minaj Cancels Appearance at VMAs 2021: ‘I’ll Explain Why Another Day’

Nicki Minaj “retired” from the 2021 VMAs, but promised to be there next year. Nicki Minaj will not sing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

When an excited fan asked the rapper “Seeing Green” if they act in the show this year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, she turned the question.

“I just retired. I will explain why another day. But I love those MTV guys. thanks, Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we’ll be there baby, ” the 38-year-old tweeted to apologize.

I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby. https://t.co/QkueA9fcOu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2021

On the same day she announced she would not act, her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing to a charge of failing to register as a sex offender in California, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Petty, 43, faces up to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for the crime, and a lifetime on supervised release. He was arrested in March 2020 after he was ordered to register as a sex offender in California in November 2019 and failed to do so.

He was previously convicted of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in 1994 and was already a registered sex offender in New York, which Minaj has strongly defended.

Despite Minaj retiring, the show will have a live audience this year and other artists who are ready to shine on stage include Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Olivia. Rodrigo and Twenty One Pilots.

Justin Bieber will perform at the awards show for the first time since 2015.

In addition to Nicki Minaj Lorde also canceled performance at VMAs 2021

Lorde also canceled her performance due to the COVID-19 protocol and “production item changes.”

“Due to a change in production elements, Lorde is no longer able to perform on this year’s show,” the VMAs Twitter account announced on September 5. “We love Lorde and can’t wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”

The 24-year-old will also not join the other artists on stage because the pandemic protocol was too much for her. The “Royals” singer explained herself on September 9, writing: “We were planning this incredible intimate dance performance with many bodies, without fully understanding the (much needed!) Security protocols that are in place. I cannot do anything less than exceptional for you ”.

“There will be many more performances on television, don’t worry,” Lorde added.

The Foo Fighters will receive the first global icon award at this year’s show and will perform on stage for the first time since 2007.

The VMAs return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will air live on Sunday, September 12 at 8 pm EST. We will bring you the best of the famous awards ceremony such as Britney Spears and her memory of kissing Madonna at the 2003 VMAs.