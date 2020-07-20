Nicki Minaj announces she is pregnant. American rap singer Nicki Minaj, born in NEW Trinidad, announced that she was pregnant with her first child.

American rap singer Nicki Minaj , born in NEW Trinidad , has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. While Minaj shared photos showing that she was pregnant from her Instagram account, it was seen that someone wrote “pregnant” under her.

The singer also shared, “Love. Marriage. Baby Carriage. I am full of excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for all your good wishes.” used the expression. Nicki Minaj was married to her old friend Kenneth Petty last year. Minaj’s first album “Pink Friday”, which became famous in 2007-2009 with Mixtape works, was at the top of the US Billboard 200 list.

Nicki Minaj has been featured as the “most influential female rapper of all time” by The New York Times, her second album “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” sold more than 1.5 million worldwide. Minaj, who was a voice artist in the movie “Ice Age 4: Continents Are Separating”, also starred in “Other Woman” and “Barber Shop 3”.



