Nickelodeon reveals KCA Mexico 2020 pre-nominees

The Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico 2020 are about to be held, find out the categories and nominees for this award.

Another party of the KCA Mexico 2020 is closer than ever, there are 22 categories where the nominees can show their impact and the love that the public feels for them, in addition to the fact that the organizers have said that this event is for and for the fans. Wooow.

Too many celebrities from Mexico and international stars appear as the favorites to win a category this year, of which the world hit and the best fandom stand out, do you know who you are going to vote for?

This year the Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico 2020 is planned to be different, but they will have the same excitement as past editions, so don’t miss out on all the pre-nominees from this ceremony organized by Nickelodeon.

KNOW THE LIST OF ALL THE PRE-NOMINEES FOR THE KIDS ‘CHOICE AWARDS MÉXICO 2020:

FAVORITE ACTOR:

Vadhir Derbez.

José Gimenez Zapiola (El Purre).

Joaquin Bondoni.

Sebastian Silva.

Julio Peña.

Riccardo Frascari.

Emilio Osorio.

Luis De La Rosa.

FAVORITE ACTRESS:

Macarena Garcia.

Loreto Peralta.

Guaita Blue.

Evaluna Montaner.

Pilar Pascual.

Paulina Goto.

Isabela Souza.

Michelle Olvera.

FAVORITE NICK SHOW:

Loud House.

Sponge Bob.

Henry Danger.

The Casagrande.

Club 57.

Noobees.

The Thundermans.

It’s Pony.

FAVORITE SHOW

Club 57.

BIA.

Noobees.

Go! Live your way.

Together the heart is never wrong.

Single with Daughters.

Overcome fear.

The chosen ones.

FAVORITE REALITY:

The Aztec Voice.

Warriors.

Traveling with Los Derbez.

Nailed it Mexico.

Master Chef Mexico.

Disposal at Home.

Survivor Mexico.

Exatlon.

FAVORITE ANIMATION:

Sponge Bob.

The Casagrande.

Scandoloso.

Loud House.

The incredible world of Gumball.

Great Heroes.

Teen Titans.

Prodigious: The Adventures of Lady Bug.

FAVORITE MOVIE:

United.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2.

The Kissing Stand 2.

Feel the rhythm.

Violet and Finch.

Doolittle.

Cindy the Regia.

The League of 5.

FAVORITE STYLE:

Pam Allier.

Camilo.

J Balvin.

Ana Emilia TV.

Pau Zurita.

The Rulés.

Pau Tips.

Maia Reficco.

INSPIRATION OF THE YEAR:

Karen Espinosa Vega.

Luisito & Juanpa Zurita with Isolates.

Kenya Os.

Rebecca Schurenkamper.

Lele Pons.

Sofia Reyes.

Jesse and Joy.

Maria Gabriela de Faria.

FAVORITE TIK TOKER:

The Rod Contreras.

Jean Carlo Leon.

Alex Casas.

Brianda Deyanara.

Domelipa.

Xime Ponch.

Fefi Oliveira.

Darian Rojas.

SHIP OF THE YEAR:

Gisselle Kuri and Carlos Colosio.

Evaluna and Camilo.

Alejandro Speitzer and Ester Exposito.

Nath Campos and Simón Vargas.

Street and Poché.

Eloisa Os and Emi Vela.

Javier Ramírez and Juan Pablo Jaramillo.

Belinda and Nodal.

TRENDY BY NICK BET:

Ivanna Perez.

Cain Guzman.

Ilika Cruz.

Emi Vela.

La Vecibanda.

Little Logan.

Orson Padilla.

Fer Vegs.

FAVORITE YOUTUBER:

Dani Hoyos.

The Polynesians.

Yolo Adventures.

My Cupcakes.

Danny Alfaro.

Missa.

Hey Bala.

SKabeche.

FAVORITE INSTAGRAMER:

Eloisa Os.

Danna Paola.

Gisselle Kuri.

Andy Zurita.

Loreto Peralta.

Little Vale.

Andrew Ponch.

Fede Vigevani.



