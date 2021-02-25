Nickelodeon launches studio for Avatar franchise

Nickelodeon announced on Wednesday (24) the creation of Avatar Studios, a division of the channel whose focus will be to develop content for the expansion of the Avatar franchise, composed of the animations The Legend of Aang and The Legend of Korra.

The creators of the animated series Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who last year withdrew from a live-action adaptation under development by Netflix, will be responsible for running Avatar Studios, working on the production of new original drawings and films.

And the first release is an animated feature that will begin production in 2021. Without a release date, it will be part of the Paramount + catalog, streaming from ViacomCBS whose launch will take place on March 4th, in addition to being able to be shown on Nickelodeon, on other platforms and also in theaters.

“Avatar: The Legend of Aang and Korra have grown at least 10 times in popularity since their original release, and Ramsey Naito and I are incredibly excited to have Mike and Bryan’s brilliant talent on board to run a studio dedicated to expanding his characters and new content and formats for fans everywhere ”, commented ViacomCBS Kids & Family president Brian Robbins.

Successful franchise

Originally aired between February 2005 and July 2008 on Nickelodeon, The Legend of Aang won several awards and also a comic book version. In 2012, it was the turn to premiere The Legend of Korra, a sequel to the original series, which aired until December 2014, and has been translated into more than 25 languages.

A live-action of the franchise was also released in 2010, entitled The Last Master of the Air, directed by filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. In 2018, Netflix announced the production of a new series based on the original design, which is currently under development and has no date to debut.