Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway Release Date, gameplay, Features

Prepare your racers on the maps and hit the road as one of your favorite Nickelodeon characters. Check out all the details about Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway here, including release date, gameplay details, features and line-up details.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway Release Date: October 14, 2022

The release date of Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway is released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on October 14, 2022. Get ready to race with your favorite Nickelodeon cartoon characters and win a contest from dozens of Nickelodeon series. The turbo version of the game includes two additional characters in addition to the basic forty: Prince Zuko from “Avatar: The Legend of Aang” and “Eastman and Laird” Raphael, a retro-classic version of Raphael’s comics from Ninja Turtles.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway Gameplay

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway is a card racing game featuring 40 different characters from Nickelodeon animated shows for family viewing, and 90 crew characters appear as supporting characters for your main racer. Nicktoons racers will compete on the game’s 36 different race tracks, including some tracks returning from previous games, with familiar landscapes from Nickelodeon shows such as Bikini Bottom and Retroland.

As with most go-kart games, in Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway, players race around the track in an attempt to finish first. There are also items scattered throughout the track that players can use to their advantage. The game also features techniques such as drift, which adds complexity and skill limits to this relatively simple game. As in previous Nickelodeon Kart Racers games, the characters’ vehicles will transform into watercraft when entering reservoirs and into airplanes when entering airspace to continue driving along the highway.

The Pit Crew system returns from Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2, which allows players to choose from a list of special secondary support characters before each race. These characters give players various active and passive abilities that help them during the race. These abilities can be activated when the player fills the meter by driving a sufficient amount of slime on the track. 90 crew characters can be unlocked in the game.

Features of Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway will include a basic list of forty characters from various Nickelodeon animated series, and two more characters are available as DLC. The game offers customization options for various body parts of the character cards, each of which will affect the card’s stats, such as speed or handling. New to Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 is the ability for all racers to use any character’s kart, no longer forbidding SpongeBob to ride Garfield’s motorcycle.

The game features 36 race tracks based on the iconic locations of the Nickelodeon show. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway offers a local split-screen multiplayer game for four players, as well as a network multiplayer game for 12 players.