Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 Grand Prix, análisis Switch

We analyze Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 Grand Prix for Nintendo Switch. Is this sequel better than its predecessor? Does it perform well in portable mode?

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 Grand Prix is ​​a far superior sequel to the first installment, and that’s something the developers should be thanking for. And is that Nickelodeon Kart Racers passed through the market with a note of suspense (Metacritic gives it a 41) due to the tiny roster of characters, lack of variety in the races, and mechanics that made the experience simply not enjoyable. Many times, the games of the big companies in the audiovisual sector sin of wanting to sell licenses that are already popular in other media without putting much effort into the final product, and this was the case with the first Nickelodeon karting game.

Luckily, Bamtang took the criticism from fans seriously and got the hang of Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 Grand Prix. The cast of characters is much superior to its prequel: from 12 runners we have gone to 30, and now many more programs from the famous television network are represented, such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Danny Phantom or Invader Zim. It is an entertaining and interesting experience to see Korra running next to the Rugrats babies or the Ninja Turtles, or trying to overtake SpongeBob or Invader Zim. In addition to serving to appeal to our nostalgia, each runner will have their own statistics and special characteristics, so we will have to try them all to find the one that best suits our style of play.

A barrage of content

But that was not the only improvement that Bamtang made: an online multiplayer mode was also added to enjoy running or fighting battles against players from all over the world, a feature that was requested a lot in the first installment. And the graphics is really beautiful this time: the characters are perfectly represented, from their physical appearance to their animations and way of behaving.

Another vital aspect in any karting game is the settings. This time we will have 28 tracks taken directly from the animated series from which they come, with a quantity of detail and fidelity to their respective admirable series. There is no great complication in the scenarios, but they have enough variety that you have to learn to handle each of them with ease if you want to win all the races.

The Nickelodeonian theme characterization also extends to the objects that we will find. For example, my favorite item is the four elements, a kind of explosion that will hit those around us, taken directly from Avatar: The Last Airbender. And the famous slime could not be missing, an element that we will collect along the tracks and that will help us recharge our special power. Depending on how we have configured our character, this will give us an additional acceleration, protection against enemy projectiles, etc.

Game mechanics and modes

Variety is important so as not to get bored, so the game features several modes: Slime Grand Prix, which would be the traditional Grand Prix mode in which we face a series of cups to unlock content; Free race, to practice the scenarios that get stuck or that we like the most; challenges, where we will find challenges of all kinds, from performing a certain number of pirouettes to beating rivals under certain circumstances; the time trial mode, if we really want to test our speed; and the Arena, to fight to the death against the rest of the players.



