Nickelodeon Announces Avatar, Rugrats and SpongeBob Panels for SDCC 2022

Nickelodeon has announced an immersive booth and panels they plan to present at Comic-Con in San Diego this year. Nickelodeon, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, has been one of the most iconic names in children’s entertainment since the cable channel was created in 1979, although its greatest heyday was in the 90s and 2000s. Over the years, he has provided young people with cult and popular programs, including a series of sketches “All This”, comedy series with live actors, including “Victorious” (which initially gave pop star Ariana Grande a big breakthrough), “Drake and Josh” and “iCarly”, as well as animated such series like The Fairly OddParents, SpongeBob SquarePants and The Loud House.

This year’s Comic-Con, which runs from Thursday, July 21, to Sunday, July 24, promises to be a grand event. Firstly, Marvel is returning to Con for the first time in several years, as the company has been announcing its latest developments exclusively at the official Disney D23 conference for several years. However, events from many other companies have also been announced, including Prime Video panels about The Wheel of Time and their upcoming fantasy spin-off series The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power and 18 panels for Disney series such as Abbott Elementary School, The Simpsons and The Simpsons. Marvel animated series “Moon Girl and the Dinosaur Devil”.

Today, Nickelodeon officially announced the scale of its participation in Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego. The highlight of their announcement was four exciting new panels, including “SpongeBob SquarePants: Immersion in the SpongeBob Universe”! and Avatar: Braving the Elements – LIVE!, which details the creation of the famous Avatar series: The Last Airbender. Two other panels, Introducing Transformers: EarthSpark! and “Oh, these kids: the kids are back!” from Nickelodeon will talk in detail about new series from the network from popular IP addresses.

This announcement from Nickelodeon also contains details about the immersive booth they are bringing to the showroom. The 1,800-square-foot booth will feature interactive designs dedicated to the worlds of SpongeBob, Avatar, Monster School and Transformers. They will also appear daily from the 16-foot Bumblebee transformer, as well as impressions from EarthSpark AR, the interactive game Monster High: The Movie, the giant TV from the spin-off SpongeBob The Patrick Star Show and photo opportunities from Kamp Koral. : The younger years of SpongeBob and Oh, these kids. There will also be autograph stands for SpongeBob Universe, Rugrats, Transformers: EarthSpark and the Avatar: Braving the Elements podcast, as well as character costumes.

Nickelodeon is certainly set up to deliver a heady blast of nostalgia to people who grew up on their programs. However, they are also designed to please children of all ages. There is no doubt that big announcements will be made on the panels for their new series, however, given the fact that both Avatar and SpongeBob also have new projects in the works, these retrospective panels will certainly not be without their surprises.