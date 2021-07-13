Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is New Smash Bros Style Fighting Game

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Nickelodeon announced, this Tuesday (13), the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl game. The platform-style fighting title similar to Super Smash Bros. will be released in the last quarter of 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.

According to the company, the game will feature characters from franchises such as SpongeBob, Rugrats, Mutant Ninja Turtles, Danny Phantom, Hey Arnold, Invader Zim, The Loud House, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and others.

In all, there will be 20 arenas based on the company’s cartoons, such as the Aguas-Vivas Fields (Sponge Bob) and the Technodrome (Ninja Mutant Turtles). The title will feature singleplayer and multiplayer modes (local and online for up to 4 players). Check out the official trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl below.

The game was developed by Swedish Ludosity Interactive, responsible for indies titles like Little Dew, Slap City and Muri, and by Fair Play Labs, a Costa Rican company that worked on GI Joe: Operation Blacktout, Mirroverse, White House and Ayo: a Rain Tale.

In addition to the console release, a network code called “rollback”, pointed out by a Discord user, says the game should also come out to the PC at some point.

So, what did you think of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl? How are your expectations to play with characters like Leonardo, Sandy Cheeks, Arnold and others? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!