Nickelback reacted to the fact that a viral video “thirst trap” appeared on TikTok

Nickelback reacted to the fact that their track “She Keeps Me Up” is finding a new life on TikTok.

The song, taken from the Canadian band’s 2014 album “No Fixed Address”, became a viral hit on the social media app after the soundtrack to several messages about the “thirst trap”.

“Thank you for all the love for ‘She Keeps Me Up,'” the band tweeted yesterday (October 11). “It was quite unexpected!” The attached video clip shows four women flicking their hair to reveal new outfits the moment the chorus begins, a style imitated by countless other videos posted in recent weeks.

Check out the band’s tweet below, and a few other examples of the genre from TikTok.

Thanks for all the love for "She Keeps Me Up". That one was pretty unexpected! 📸: @alyssapalant11, Steph, Brittany Scovel, and Abigail Jackson pic.twitter.com/25YOR5tCU1 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 11, 2022

https://www.tiktok.com/@taylormarieeblogg/video/7145537258735586606?referer_url=www.nme.com%2Fnews%2Fmusic%2Fnickelback-respond-to-going-viral-on-tiktok-for-thirst-trap-videos-3327558%3Futm_campaign%3Dnickelback-respond-to-going-viral-on-tiktok-for-thirst-trap-videos%26utm_medium%3Drss&refer=embed&embed_source=null_null_null&referer_video_id=7145537258735586606

Last week (October 5) the band shared another new single “Those Days” from their upcoming album “Get Rollin”. In the track, the band recalls their youthful adventures in the 1980s, as well as music and films of that time.

“Those Days” follows the previous single “San Quentin”, which the band shared from their new album last month.

Their 10th studio album, due to be released on November 18 via BMG, will be their first LP since 2017’s “Feed The Machine”.

“For the last few years, we’ve been recording an album at a pace that has given us creative freedom, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear new music,” the band said earlier in a statement. “We’ve missed the fans and are looking forward to bringing new songs on stage, so let’s Get Rollin’!”

Meanwhile, Kruger recently revealed that fans have been mispronouncing his name for years.

According to the singer, his middle name is not pronounced as it seems, and is actually pronounced like the cult horror villain Freddy Krueger from the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise.