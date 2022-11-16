Nickelback Inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame 2023

Nickelback was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2023 as “one of the most commercially viable and important bands of the last two decades.”

With over 10 billion streams and 50 million albums sold worldwide, there is no doubt that Nickelback has long cemented its position as a household name. Named the “most successful rock band of the Decade” by Billboard in 2009, the Alberta-based band consisting of Chad Krueger, Mike Krueger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair will finally take their rightful place in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame next year. .

“Nickelback is making its way into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame as new members,” The Juno Awards tweeted. “Don’t miss the introduction and performance presented by TD Canada at the JUNO Awards 2023 on Monday, March 13.”

The band began its activity in 1995, when brothers Chad and Mike Krueger, along with Ryan Peake, performed covers in a group called Village Idiot. In 1996, the band moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, where they continue to live and record music.

In the same year Nickelback released their debut album Curb, but it wasn’t until 1998 that their second album The State was released, and the band’s career took off. The state has sold over 100,000 copies in its native Canada and 500,000 in the US, earning Nickelback their first JUNO Award as Best New Band.

The 2001 album Silver Side Up included the career-defining hit “How You Remind Me”. The album was a critical success, and the song was named “The Best Rock Song of the Decade” by Billboard. According to Nielsen Soundscan, this track became the most popular song on US radio stations in the 2000s.

The band continued their success with the 3x platinum certification of The Long Road in 2003, which Billboard later included in their 200 albums of the decade. The album includes the title single “Someday” and the hits “Figured You Out” and “Feelin’ Way Too Damn Good”.

In 2005, drummer Daniel Adair, a former member of 3 Doors Down, joined the band and Nickelback released their fifth studio album All the Right Reasons. The album includes very successful singles such as “Savin’ Me”, “Photograph”, “Far Away”, “Rockstar” and “If Everyone Cares”.

Nickelback played twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, becoming the second best—selling foreign band of the 2000s in the USA – second only to The Beatles. They have received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, an Audience Award, twelve JUNO Awards and seven MuchMusic Video Awards. Nickelback was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2007.